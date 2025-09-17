Oceanside leaders to consider new immigration policy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two Oceanside city leaders are proposing new rules that would limit the city’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Under the proposal brought to the city agenda by Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa and Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce, federal immigration enforcement wouldn’t be allowed to carry out enforcement in private areas of city properties without a judicial warrant.

Additionally, the city would not share any sensitive or personal data with agencies like ICE unless required by law. Officials would also set up signage and a website to make sure people know their rights.

Other parts of the proposal include more protections for workers, and making protocols about what the city will do if it gets requests from agencies like ICE.

Figueroa told ABC 10News he believes it’s important for Oceanside to limit work with immigration agencies because the city has lots of mixed-status families where not everyone is documented.

“At the end of the day, for mixed-status families, those that are left behind, they’re here in our city,” said Figueroa. “And it’s up to us to figure out what we can do to help the folks in our community.”

The proposed resolution has to go before the Oceanside City Council, and there are a few more steps needed before any changes to Oceanside immigration policy can take effect.

The Oceanside City Council meets Wednesday at 5 p.m.