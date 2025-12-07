Oceanside community holds rally supporting immigrant families through food drive

OCEANSIDE, (KGTV) — Dozens of protesters gathered at a busy Oceanside intersection Saturday morning, chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, ICE raids have got to go!" as they demonstrated against immigration enforcement while collecting donations for affected families.

The rally took place at all four corners of the Coast Highway and Pier View Way intersection, where community members lined the streets with signs and growing piles of food donations and toys.

"Because of all that's happening we decided to make a visual demonstration that we see our immigrant community, we care about our immigrant community," said Larry Warner, a community activist who helped organize the event.

The donations will go directly to families who have been impacted by ICE detentions, organizers said.

"These immigrants are our neighbors. They're the people who serve us. They're the people who are integral to our community, and they're now living in fear," Warner said.

Several local organizations came together to organize the demonstration, which they described as a response to growing fear among immigrant families and what they called inhumane and unethical enforcement tactics.

Many protesters said they felt compelled to give a voice to people who feel voiceless in the current climate.

"Those of us who face at least a little less risk than those in these areas are even more incumbent upon to do what they can," said Bradley Zieminski, a protester.

For others, the demonstration held personal significance.

"When I'm out here I'm thinking of my grandma. I'm thinking of my grandpa who's also an immigrant and just trying to do whatever I can to improve the further generations that come after me as well," said Chase Gutierrez, another protester.

Organizers said they hope their message will encourage local leaders to speak up on immigration issues.

ICE officials were not immediately available for comment Saturday, but previously told ABC 10News they are committed to enforcing federal immigration laws and that individuals unlawfully present in the US may face arrest, detention and removal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

