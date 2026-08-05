Oceanside City Council set to vote on final hurdle for sales tax ballot measure.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Plenty of people welcome Oceanside as their home.

“It's a great mix of everybody from people from Pendleton to, you know, young families, working class, surfers, people bringing money in and making big improvements,” John Walquist said.

While calling Oceanside home, they’ve seen the City make some improvements to the quality of life there.

“They've done a ton of cleanup in the area and it's been great to see it,” Beverly Medrano said. “It's been great to see all of the influx of dollars for tourists, and we love that.”

But the City of Oceanside is asking voters for an influx of dollars in the form of a half-cent sales tax.

“For now, what we’re talking about is basically 50 cents on $100. That would be the tax, and it is about infrastructure,” Mayor Esther Sanchez, City of Oceanside, said. “I think everyone understands: let’s let the people decide. But let’s make sure they have all the facts because there’s not a whole lot of other ways we can make this happen.”

The City told ABC 10News the City Council approved letting the voters decide on the half-cent sales tax measure back in June.

The final vote to put it on the ballot is set for Wednesday night.

“Well, why did we just do a TOT increase? If we did a one percent increase, that would only get us a million, million-and-a-half dollars a year, and that’s not enough,” Sanchez said.

If approved by voters, the measure would generate $20 million a year over 10 years for the City. It’ll be for various infrastructure projects like re-sanding the beach, new police and fire stations, and a new pier bridge.

“My go-to is always no to all tax increases, you know, barring any sort of exceptional accountability and, you know, being able to see the improvements,” Walquist said.

That accountability is a big thing for voters in the community if the ballot measure clears Wednesday final hurdle.

“I think if it actually happens, it would be wonderful. But, I think we need to take accountability for all the money that's going into the city,” Medrano said. “I think there needs to be accountability and these things need to be done for sure.”

“I think that i don't mind if we have to add more taxes as long as it's actually going to the places that they promised it's going to go,” Amber Finch said.

Now the City has stated it wouldn’t impact people’s basic needs like groceries.

The Mayor said there will be the accountability people are asking for with this potential tax revenue.

“What we have added in here is a citizen’s review committee,” Sanchez said. “So, this is very, very public. We want to be held accountable.”

The Oceanside City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday night to discuss the item at City Hall.