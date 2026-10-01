Ocean Pacific Gym community rallies around Tesla crash victim

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A stolen Tesla struck a woman on the Pacific Beach boardwalk two weeks ago, leaving her with serious injuries and facing a lengthy recovery. Now, her gym community is rallying around her.

Olivia suffered two broken ribs, two fractured vertebrae, and needed more than 20 stitches after the crash.

The incident happened on the boardwalk near a gym Olivia attends, located about 100 yards from where she was struck.

Ken Cornell, the owner of the Ocean Pacific Gym and Wellness, launched a fundraiser to help cover her medical bills and recovery costs. The campaign has since doubled its original goal.

"She's a very active person. I didn't know her personally, but the people who did know her said [she is] very nice, very low-key, very humble. Everyone is behind it [the fundraiser]," Cornell said.

Ken said he has had doctors and physical therapists offer to help Olivia, and friends from across the country have been calling to ask how they can help.

Olivia has been in communication with people at the gym and said she is grateful for the support.

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