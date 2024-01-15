OB Playhouse stays open thanks to community support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Navigating Newport Avenue, the Ocean Beach Playhouse may easily slip under your radar. Despite its modest 3,800 square foot size, this venue hosts powerhouse performers, including Cody Ingram, who considers the theater his home.

“This is a very special place for me,” Ingram said.

Since 2022, Ingram and a group of other performers have graced the OB Playhouse stage, delivering musical numbers like Cabaret and Secret Garden.

“Both watching a show and performing in this space is such a magical experience, because you are with the audience, sometimes in some shows literally right on top of them,” said Danisha Jenkins, another performer.

These productions are brought to life by Wildsong Productions, a nonprofit comprising young San Diego performers who volunteer their time to create art for the community. Every penny from ticket sales and donations "goes straight back into the space and back into the company," said Jennika Grace, the president of Wildsong Productions.

In October, Grace discovered that the playhouse's rent would increase by 50% in the new year, an amount they couldn't afford. "It was insane. We can’t pay the rent and we’re performing 'Rent',” Grace said.

In a twist of life imitating art, Grace and Ingram took the stage the next month to perform a rendition of Jonathan Larson's play "Rent," which centers around two artists struggling to afford their apartment.

“I think it gave our entire cast much more fire and intention about what we were saying and I think that actually is part of the reason why the community resonated so much,” Ingram said.

Seeking support from the community, Grace revealed that they raised $11,000 in just one month. Towards the end of December, the leasing agent heard about their efforts and agreed to negotiate an affordable rent.

“Hard to put into words how special it feels that the community really values what we do here,” Ingram said.

Grace said they have recently signed a three-year lease and are rebranding the space from OB Playhouse to Wildsong Theater and Arts Collective, marking a new chapter for the venue.