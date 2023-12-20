OB Playhouse closing due to high rent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to Bill Connard about how high rent prices have forced him to close the OB Playhouse.

The rent on the building has increased, and Wildsong Productions, which has operated the space for the past few years, says it's looking for a new home.

Connard is the leaseholder, and he also operates an E-bike company next door. Watch the video at the top of this page to see the interview.

ABC 10News reached out to the owners of the property where the playhouse and E-bike store are located; however, as of Tuesday evening, our newsroom has not heard back from them.

On its Facebook page, Wildson Productions says it's raising money for a new space. Follow this link if you'd like to contribute to their cause.