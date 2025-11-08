Ocean Beach community mourns beloved homeless 'mother' killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A well-known maternal figure in Ocean Beach's homeless community was killed Tuesday when a hit-and-run driver struck her while she sat on a sidewalk, leaving her daughter and many others searching for answers.

Tracy Condon, 59, was sitting on the curb at Santa Monica Avenue near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard before 5 p.m. when police say a Toyota Tundra pickup truck hit her. According to investigators, the truck accelerated forward trying to leave before the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

Police arrested 24-year-old Evan Anderson after he later returned to the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run. Condon died at the hospital.

"That woman raised me, made me who I am," said an emotional Jax, Condon's daughter, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

Days after her mother's death, Jax remains inconsolable.

"Never experienced this, no word for this," Jax said.

Jax described her mother as a funny, loving woman who had lost her way. Advocates say Condon volunteered at homeless shelters two decades ago but lost her job and fell on hard times, eventually ending up on the streets where she became a beloved figure.

"Go check on this person ... check on everybody, makes sure they have a blanket," Jax said, describing how her mother cared for others in the community.

"She put light into people's hearts," Jax said.

The loss extends far beyond Jax's family.

"It's not my loss, it's everybody's loss," Jax said.

Struggling to understand how someone could hit her mother in broad daylight, Jax said she feels numb and finds it hard to think clearly. She has one wish: to sit down with the driver and get answers.

"I want to look at person in his eyes. That was straight evil. The devil took my mom," Jax said.

Anderson will be arraigned November 13.

A community vigil is planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Veteran's Plaza.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

