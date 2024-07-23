Nurses' strike at Rady Children's Hospital enters final day

Tuesday marks the second and final day of the United Nurses of Children's Hospitals (UNOCH) Local 1699 strike outside Rady Children's Hospital.

A defining sound of honking, shouting, megaphones, cowbells, music, and motorcycles revving their engines could be heard just feet from the hospital.

The crowds of nurses were energized after Senator Tony Adkins, who is running for Governor, stopped by Tuesday morning to show her support.

However, the hospital said the loud noises had become a detriment to its doctors and patients, stating it was disruptive inside the emergency and intensive care units.

"The patients are very sensitive at this time, just having surgery. The doctors can't hear the breast sounds, the baby's breathing; They can't hear the heartbeat," said Dr. Charles Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Rady Children's Hospital.

Davis said the hospital contacted strike organizers late Monday to ask if they would move the picket line or quiet things down.

"The patients are our top priority, so we did ask the trucks we have control over to stop some of the honking," said Katie Langenstrauss, Executive Director of UNOCH Local 1699. "We tried to pull signs that said 'Honk for your nurses' out of rotation. Out of an abundance of caution, we are trying to keep the noise down."

Noises from the strike were reported as early as 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"For many of our families, this is very intimidating. This is very scary," Davis said. "Patients come in here for therapy; some of the kids with things like autism are very sensitive to sound."

However, Langesnstrauss said she and other strike organizers have received different feedback.

"We are hearing conflicting reports," Langesnstrauss said. "We have families who are out marching with us. We're asking them about the noise inside the building, and they're saying they can hear it, but it's not disruptive."

The hospital also said the strike impeded traffic, even for ambulances, causing some families to avoid the area.

"We've told them we have a safe way to get across the street, and then if we need to reschedule them, we'll reschedule them," Davis said.

The strike, which began after the union rejected the hospital's offer of a 25% pay increase over three years, is set to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The union demands a 30% increase over three years, plus better benefits.