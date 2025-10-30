November SNAP benefits could be frozen for San Diegans due to government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of thousands of San Diego County residents who rely on SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to buy groceries could face delays in receiving their November deposits if the government shutdown continues.

ABC 10News stopped by Walmart in National City, where many residents depend on these crucial food assistance benefits.

Mary Sproat was one recipient who had not yet heard the news that her benefits could be frozen starting November 1st.

"I don't like it at all," Sproat said.

Sproat said she's been receiving SNAP benefits since COVID, and typically uses them at the end of each month.

"I usually use it at the end of the month, but now I'm just going to go ahead and use it. I was going to save it for Thanksgiving, but now, I guess I'll just use it today and pay cash for Thanksgiving," Sproat said.

Roughly 400,000 San Diegans rely on SNAP benefits, also known as CalFresh locally. Until the government reopens, they, along with millions of people across the country, could have their food assistance benefits delayed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it's not legally allowed to use its emergency reserve to cover monthly benefits during a government shutdown. That reserve can only be used in emergencies, such as natural disasters.

Brian Jones, another shopper at Walmart, expressed concern about the broader impact.

"What about the children?" Jones said. "I just hope that somewhere in this situation, there can be a solution."

Assmaa Elayyat, Deputy Director of the County Self-Sufficiency Services, said SNAP recipients could start planning to use other resources the County provides, with the November 1st deadline quickly approaching.

"They can either call 2-1-1 or visit 2-1-1 San Diego's website to get information on local food resources. And our two big food banks in town, both Feeding San Diego and the SD Food Bank, are also making resources available," Elayyat said. "The food banks also have live interactive maps where people can see which food bank is closest to them."

Elayyat also clarified that those who use EBT cards to access their SNAP benefits won't have their other cash benefits affected. She also said that if there's an amount left on the card from the previous month, those funds will still be usable.

"So both the general relief and CalWORKS cash benefits will still be deposited on cards for November; it's just the SNAP benefits that won't be deposited on their card on time for November," Elayyat said.