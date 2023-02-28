Not again! Another mysterious boom rattles through San Diego County Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just three days after San Diegans reported mysterious shaking and loud booms throughout San Diego County, people are taking their reactions to social media yet again after feeling another wave of the same occurrences.

The reports began around 4:00 p.m. Monday. According to the USGS, the only earthquakes that happened were in West Bishop and Toms Place, which are both hours away from San Diego.

On Friday, Feb. 24, residents from From North County to Point Loma initially reported shaking and loud booms. The U.S. Geological Survey did not report any earthquakes near San Diego that day.

The Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton told ABC 10News at the time that it couldn't confirm the exact noise or shaking, but they were conducting routine live-fire training with high explosive munitions and those noises would have possibly been heard then.

See the reaction of several natives who are sharing their experiences online:

4:34 pm in San Diego--- sonic boom? wind? or earthquake? — Tyler Evans (@SoCal_BB) February 28, 2023

Was that an #earthquake in #SanDiego or just a sonic boom? Did anyone feel anything at ~4:35p? — HootenAnnie (@hooten_Annie) February 28, 2023

Boom or earthquake? #Sandiego is so confusing sometimes! pic.twitter.com/C78cAAUYxL — Sorcha Mowbray Author (@sorchamowbray) February 28, 2023