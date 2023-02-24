Mysterious shaking reported in San Diego County Friday morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego County residents are scratching their heads after a mysterious boom shook the ground Friday morning.

Several area residents reported observing what they say felt like an earthquake just before 9:30 a.m.

"Felt a couple big jolts there," one resident said on Twitter.

The United States Geological Survey didn't report any activity in the area Friday.

ABC 10News is reaching out to Camp Pendleton, as the base regularly shoots high explosive munitions, but it’s unclear what caused the shaking in the region.

Residents from all over the county reported either a roll or shake, or hearing a rumbling sound. Anchor Jared Aarons said in a tweet all the lights in the ABC 10News studio just started shaking for a couple of seconds.

Seriously... all the lights in the ABC @10News studio just started shaking for a couple of seconds. Did we just have an earthquake? Sonic boom? Anyone have any information??? — Jared Aarons (@10NewsAarons) February 24, 2023

"Here also in Scripps Ranch, went outside and my son was in the driveway looking around wondering what happened also," commented Jen S.

The mysterious shake and boom was also felt as far as Chula Vista.

"Did anyone else feel or hear that?! Out playing with my dogs when we suddenly felt the ground shake and then heard a loud boom. They’ve never listened to my “come” commands faster," wrote Laura Acevedo on Twitter.

"Felt it in Kearny Mesa It was like two shakes pretty quick," said resident Nick.

