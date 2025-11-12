North Park restaurant helps federal workers by letting customers buy gift card meals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North Park restaurant is stepping up to help federal workers who are going without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

Encontro is offering gift cards for customers to purchase meals, which are donated to those in need.

Brother and sister duo Jason and Lindy Hotchkiss, who own Encontro North Park, launched the initiative to help federal workers who are about to miss their fourth paycheck due to the longest-running government shutdown.

The Hotchkiss' said a big reason why they wanted to help out federal workers is because they can relate to hard times, especially with food insecurity.

"It was really difficult to grow up being hungry all the time," Jason Hotchkiss said. "We really want to show that we care about them because it's uncertain what's going to happen. They still have bills to pay, you know."

So, Encontro is stepping up and allowing customers to either purchase gift cards in their restaurant or online, and all gift cards will go towards meals for federal workers.

"You can come in and buy a meal for somebody. It's all tracked, including the gift cards. It's $25 per meal or $100 for five meals, and this is mainly to feed families that are in need right now," Hotchkiss said.

Lindy Hotchkiss has connections to help identify workers who could benefit from the program.

"I have a friend who works at the Department of Defense," Hotchkiss said. "She's doing some of the revitalization of the warships here in San Diego, and she's responsible for 3,000 people, and she knows the ones that are at the lower levels that could really use a free meal."

As of Tuesday, 1.4 million federal workers are not getting paid due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Hotchkiss siblings emphasized that their program aims to provide more than just sustenance – they want to offer dignity and normalcy during a difficult time.

"Some of the food banks are fantastic, they're amazing, they're good food, they're healthy food, but they're not necessarily a Cardiff Crack Sandwich with French fries," Hotchkiss said.

The Cardiff crack sandwich is one of the meals government workers can choose from the restaurant's full menu. It includes a seared steak with chimichurri, pickled onions, tomatoes, and arugula on a ciabatta.

"Giving them meals with dignity and giving them the choice of ordering whatever they want off the menu is something special, and I think it's very important for us to do that," Hotchkiss said.

As of Tuesday, Encontro has raised nearly $2,000 and has already handed out 67 gift cards to federal workers. They plan to hand out more later in the week.

Hotchkiss said the gift card program will last until at least the government reopens.

To buy a meal for a federal worker, click here: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/4SCK1A9HA9XSE/checkout/W4BUOFQG4RFVDRXPUEKMYMDE?src=webqr