North Park man and expectant father dies after rock climbing fall in Big Bear

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Andy Ferrarone, a 33-year-old professional-level rock climber with more than a decade of experience, died after falling from a ledge at Castle Rock in Big Bear.

His wife, Nina, who is two months pregnant, was with him when he fell.

Ferrarone, a North Park resident and software engineer who co-owned his own company, Sierra Space Agency, had finished one climb and was preparing rope holds early in the evening on July 12, when he slipped from a ledge approximately 20 feet, and suffered a severe head injury, according to friends who spoke with his wife.

“He just slipped," his father, Paul Ferrarone, said. "He fell at his wife's feet."

Nina, a flight attendant trained in CPR, performed CPR for 30 minutes before Andy was airlifted out. He never regained consciousness and passed away several days later.

Paul said grief continues to hit him in waves more than two weeks after his son's death.

"I've been in tears as I think about him," Paul said.

Andy's sister Caroline Menke said the loss has been devastating. Andy, Caroline, and their brother are triplets.

"I truly feel like I lost a part of myself. For the first time I know what it's like to have my heart actually broken," Menke said.

Menke said the family is also grieving the future Andy will not get to experience.

"To know he's going to be a father for the first time, it’s — devastating. He will miss all those moments. Nina is not going to have him there, that's really hard," Caroline said.

Loved ones described Andy as a brilliant, caring family man who was beyond excited about becoming a father.

Paul said his son approached climbing with care and caution.

"He's a very safe climber, that's how he approached everything. Our world is filled with accidents — unfortunately such was this case," Paul said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses, including housing and baby supplies.

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