North County non-profit sets up new fund set up to help those impacted by federal funding cuts

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A North County non-profit, Interfaith Community Services, now has a fund set up to help those being impacted or who could be impacted by the federal funding cuts.

“We've already experienced cuts to mental health programs, cuts to addiction treatment programs, cuts to programs that help seniors who are vulnerable and who have lost their housing,” Greg Anglea, the CEO of Interfaith Community Services, said. “Interfaith Community Service, as an organization, is here to bring together caring people of compassion to help one another. And so, we want the community to know that what's happening at the federal level is very damaging.”

It’s meant to cast a wide net to help those being impacted in issues ranging from immigration services, rental assistance programs, and food assistance programs.

“This People for People fund is about getting ahead of additional cuts that are most likely coming and most importantly just opening up more safety net services, access to food, housing, and healthcare,” Anglea said.

Some who’ve lived through homelessness know how impactful these kinds of resources can be in their lives.

“Honestly, I’ve been homeless. I was homeless since I was 11 years old. My mom used to come to Interfaith to get food, to get clothing for me, my brother, and sister, a lot of things,” Andrea Caratachea, who is an intern at Interfaith and received assistance in the past, said. “I've been out of homelessness for 2 years. But I’m still in fight or flight mode. I'm still on survival mode.”

The fund will have up to a $1 million match from Price Philanthropies.

“Thanks to the Price Philanthropy support, that's going to provide support to keep people housed and to put food on families' tables. That just means the world to us because that's what we're here for is to help our neighbors in times of need,” Anglea said.

An effort that speaks volumes to those who have gotten help previously and know its impact.

“It just shows me that there's people who are trying to help. Even in the darkness, there's still there are people trying to help. I can reach out and find the help I need,” Caratachea said.