Wounded Warrior Homes gives veterans with PTSD free housing, food to pursue education

VISTA (KGTV) — Dylan Langford spent seven years in the Army, including one year in Afghanistan. Now, the veteran is living at the men's house of Wounded Warrior Homes in Vista, where he has been since September.

Through the program, Langford does not pay for rent, food or utilities.

"You don't have to buy any cleaning supplies, not toilet, toilet bowl cleaner, nothing like that. If we need it. It's for the house, we just tell them and they order it," Langford said.

Langford has PTSD stemming from his time in the Army. He said the program has opened doors he did not think were possible.

"Being here has given me the opportunity to go to school and focus on school without having to worry about living from paycheck to paycheck," Langford said.

He is studying for a degree in criminal justice with the goal of eventually working in law enforcement.

Rick Espitia, president of Wounded Warrior Homes, said the program takes a holistic approach to supporting veterans.

"We're concerned about the entire veteran head to toe, not just feeding them, not just housing, because we can put them in a nice house, but if they don't have food, how are they going to study? They're not. We can give them food, but if they don't have a shelter over their head, they're in the same boat," Espitia said.

Wounded Warrior Homes houses both men and women veterans. The organization is currently at capacity, housing 6 men and 2 women, and Espitia said the need is growing.

For Langford, the program has been a fresh start.

"It allows me just that peace of mind knowing that I've got time to restart my life and I don't have to," Langford said.

Once veterans graduate from their educational programs, Wounded Warrior Homes gives them 2 months to find their next home and job.

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