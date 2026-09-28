Woman saves unconscious surfer slammed into rocks at Oceanside beach

Elevated surf and strong rip tides from Hurricane Polo are battering the northern coastline of San Diego County.

One woman's quick thinking may have saved a surfer's life.

Benita Karo was walking along a North County beach Saturday morning, recording video of the waves, when she spotted a surfer in danger.

"He was walking to exit out and he just, I seen this wave and it was a big giant wave and it was coming at him and he had no idea," Karo said.

The wave slammed the surfer into the rocks.

"Kind of like a head on collision against the rocks, it was so bad. And then I'm like ... waiting to see if he resurfaces and I just didn't see him," Karo said.

Karo called for help from bystanders, ran closer, and tried to find the man in the surf.

"And then I see him upside down face down in the water," Karo said. "And he is clearly not conscious."

First responders arrived and took the man to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The rescue comes as Hurricanes Odalys and Polo are driving dangerous surf conditions along the San Diego County coastline. National Weather Service meteorologist Chandler Price said beachgoers should take precautions.

"So the further north you go, generally the bigger waves are going to be," Price said. "So sitting a bit further back on the beach during these periods is a good idea. Other than that, staying off of rock walls and jetties."

For Karo, the experience has left a lasting impression.

"Yes, I after that I don't think I wanna get into the water a little. I'm a little traumatized actually. I keep replaying it in my mind," Karo said.

The National Weather Service expects warnings along the coastline to remain in effect through Wednesday.

