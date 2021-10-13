Watch
Woman killed, child injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Escondido

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 20:32:56-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was killed and a child injured after a car veered into several pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

According to Escondido Police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Rose Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police said two cars were involved in a crash near the intersection that caused one of the vehicles to slam into a woman and child.

The female pedestrian was killed while the child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

