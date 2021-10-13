Woman killed, child injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was killed and a child injured after a car veered into several pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

According to Escondido Police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Rose Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police said two cars were involved in a crash near the intersection that caused one of the vehicles to slam into a woman and child.

The female pedestrian was killed while the child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

