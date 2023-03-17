Effort underway to save Carlsbad beached sperm whale

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An effort is underway to save a beached whale that washed ashore in Carlsbad Thursday.

Video of the scene shows a young whale in the sand as a group of people try to keep it in the water.

According to lifeguards, it has been identified as a sperm whale. It’s unclear at this time exactly when the whale washed onto the beach.

Watch video of the scene in the player below:



This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.