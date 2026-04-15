Vista veteran non-profit providing childcare assistance to veteran parents

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The cost of childcare is something many parents are considering and is a concern in these tough financial times.

According to data from the YMCA of San Diego County, the cost varies from $250 to more than $600 on per week, depending on how old your child is and where you live.

“When you’re on active duty in the military, you have access to on-base childcare that is subsidized,” Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors, said.

Grenier told ABC 10News that when parents transition out of the military, the help and support system goes away for veterans.

“One of the most overlooked components of transition out of the military is the lack of affordable childcare,” Grenier said.

So her non-profit is working to help those women veterans make the transition to civilian life easier after serving our country.

“We provide stipends on average of about $3,500 to each family for things like daycare, after-school care, and sometimes before-school care,” Grenier said.

One of the parents who benefited from the Foundation for Women Warriors was Melissa Huff, a single mother of seven kids.

“Specifically, what they did to help me was to pay for my childcare for my six school-aged children during my internship I had,” Huff, who received a stipend in the summer of 2023, said. “I was able to finish in the internship and got my full time offer and now I work full time at Dell.”

Huff credits the help from the Foundation for her being able to take those next steps in her life and help others in her community.

The Foundation also provides supplies like this for their kids and family. If you or anyone you know wants to donate to the Foundation for Women Warriors to support those like Huff, click here.