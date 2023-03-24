Vista mobile home park residents still unable to return home due to sinkhole

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Right now, dozens of people in North County are still unable to return to their mobile homes because of a nearby sinkhole. It first appeared on March 16 after days of heavy rain.

Rain this week is delaying repairs, leaving the 17 people evacuated from the Green Valley Mobile Home Park frustrated.

Melanie Starr says she was getting ready for a yoga class when firefighters told her to leave immediately.

"It's horrible. And I'm really sad for the two people right next door to to me, the damage that was done to their homes," said Starr. "You can tell by looking at them, things are bent. The woman's driveway was buckled. She couldn't even get her car out. Mine is still visibly intact, so I'm very blessed but a little anxious."

Now she's staying at a neighbor's house.

"I got at least five invitations to come stay at their home, in their bedrooms," said Starr. "So I've been playing home hopscotch."

The sinkhole first opened on Sky Haven Lane, swallowing the sidewalk. Workers covered part of the street with a tarp to stop more rainfall from weakening the hill.

But the City of Vista says repairs can't begin until the weather clears up. So Starr doesn't know how long her game of home hopscotch will last.

"I really want to go back, and just see what I forgot," said Starr.