Victims identified in deadly Fallbrook crash

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- The two victims killed in a Fallbrook crash by a suspected drunk driver Sunday have been identified by the family.

29-year-old Courteney Taylor and 4-year-old Amaya Taylor were killed Sunday afternoon after being struck head-on by the 23-year-old driver.

“It's just so hard to actually speak words about this right now, it's still so very unreal,” said Courteney’s sister Kelsi.

Kelsi said the pair spent the day in Temecula soaking up the sunshine. “Amaya got to have one last day in the sun and she loved being outside,” Kelsi added. “Our family needs all the help and love in the world right now.”

"Amaya was like the sun. She didn't want anyone to feel bad. She got that from Courteney," added Courteney's mother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 north of State Route 76.

The 23-year-old suspect, identified by California Highway Patrol as Erick Arambula, has since been arrested on multiple charges, including felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

