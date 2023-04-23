Two dead, including infant, in 3-vehicle collision on I-15 near Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - An adult and an infant were declared dead in a three- vehicle traffic collision Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 south of state Route 76.

The 3:13 p.m. Sunday crash involved a black pickup truck, white Tesla and a black sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup overturned and landed on its roof and the black sedan was smoking, per the CHP. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The ages and genders of the deceased were not immediately released, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at 3:37 p.m., the CHP reported. It was unclear which vehicle or vehicles the deceased had been in.

There was no immediate report of any other injuries.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.