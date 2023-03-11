UPDATE: Rain makes giant sinkhole in Encinitas larger, repairs continue through April

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas says crews are continuing to repair a sinkhole on Lake Drive in Cardiff. City officials said in a press release that the recent rainfall, 1.3 inches to be exact, has caused the sinkhole to expand.

This weekend, the crews will keep installing the shoring in order to stabilize the bottom of the sinkhole to prevent further erosion.

As part of the repair process, crews relocated all utilities in the area, including gas, electric, water and cable. Once those were moved, according to the press release, the work necessary to stabilize the sinkhole and give a safe area for workers began.

The city estimates that the repair work will last through April because of the recent expansion of the sinkhole.

The crew needs to complete the shoring, reconstruct the embankment, rebuild the drainage inlet and reconstruct the drainage pipe, stormwater detention basin, roadway and sidewalk, the city's press release said.

RELATED: Giant sinkhole forces street closure in Encinitas