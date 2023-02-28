Giant sinkhole forces street closure in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A sinkhole on Lake Drive in Encinitas got worse over the weekend, due to the heavy, consistent rains.

The rain washed away the sidewalk and eroded the land below it.

People that live in the area say the sidewalk had been blocked off for several weeks but say it got worse after the recent rain.

The city says earlier this month, they had approved an emergency declaration to repair the problem stemming from a pipe installed by the county before the city incorporated. They say the work was scheduled to start Monday but the storm over the weekend had other plans.

In the meantime, the city paved a detour route so people in the neighborhood can get in and out while repairs are complete.

The city expects this to be closed for 3 to 4 weeks while they work on repairs.