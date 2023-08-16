UPDATE: Camp Pendleton Marine faces 5 charges connected to missing girl found on base

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Camp Pendleton Marine who was recently charged after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in the base's barracks at the end of June faces three counts of sexual assault and two "breach of restriction" counts, according to a court document.

A Marine Corps public affairs officer shared the redacted charge sheet with ABC 10News via email Wednesday morning.

Specifically, the sexual assault charges are "of a child who has attained the age of 12 years," the document states. It alleges the assault happened "on or about" June 27, which is the day before the girl was found at the base.

The first breach of restriction charge alleges the Marine was supposed to stay on the base, per orders from someone outranking him. The second charge accuses the Marine of riding as a passenger in a non-government vehicle when he was ordered not to.

Like the sexual assault charges, these violations happened "on or about" June 27, the charge sheet states.

The girl's grandmother, who lives in Spring Valley, first reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on June 13. She told deputies the girl had run away on June 9 and several times beforehand. This time though, it was strange for her to be gone for several days.

The missing teen's information was entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, which is accessible to a wide range of law enforcement agencies.

Military police informed the sheriff's department the teen was located at Camp Pendleton on June 28.

ABC 10News spoke to the teen's aunt in July and again in August. She described what happened to her as “upsetting and absolutely unacceptable.”

“She looks like a little kid. There’s no doubt about it. It's very, very obvious she's a child,” said Perez. “She's doing as well as you can in such a traumatic event. She’s okay, that’s all I could say."

The preliminary hearing for the Marine is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Camp Pendleton, according to Capt. Charles Palmer. The command at the base will weigh all the charges and evidence before deciding whether to move forward with the court-martial process.