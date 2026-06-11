Two good Samaritans killed in Pala Mesa crash along I-15

PALA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two good Samaritans died after pulling over to help following a crash in Pala Mesa Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76.

The agency said the crash started when a Honda CRV rear-ended a Toyota Sienna.

After the crash, two good Samaritans pulled over to help when a Honda Civic crashed into one of the disabled vehicles, which was then pushed into the victims, killing them both.

The crash triggered a sig alert, shutting down northbound traffic on the 15. By 9:20 a.m. all northbound lanes had reopened.