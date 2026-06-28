Thousands of people line S Coast Highway in Oceanside for the annual Independence Parade

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The annual Oceanside Independence Parade cruised Coast Highway, the main drag of downtown Oceanside, where the streets were lined to celebrate their city.

“It's been a tradition for our community for over 100 years,” Courtney Lindborn, the Manager of Partnerships & Experiences for Mainstreet Oceanside, said. “This year we have over 105 participants, including military units, local organizations, nonprofits, local businesses, and residents, so we're super excited.”

Thousands of people are lining this major street here in the city for the Oceanside Independence Parade.

“We lived here 23 years here in Oceanside. We've been coming to the Oceanside Parade for the past 10 to 12 years,” Stephanie Estrada said.

This gives the community a chance to celebrate their city and celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation.

“I think this parade is really just about getting together and celebrating the history of Oceanside,” Jordan Howard said.

“So Oceanside's birthday is actually July 3rd. It comes before the Fourth, and so we always have done this tradition to do the parade before the Fourth of July,” Lindborn said. Oceanside.”

Mainstreet Oceanside also told ABC 10News that it’s done the Saturday before the Fourth of July because of logistics. The organization's website states, "Each year, the parade committee consults with the City of Oceanside officials to determine an appropriate date for the parade."

“Also, because there's so many people and we want to accommodate everybody and the best way to do that is to kind of spread it out and actually we just spread; spread out the joy.” Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez said.

This year was particularly special for those cheering on the parade and for those in it.

“This year it's more fun because it's the 250-year anniversary and we just love this town,” Estrada said.

“This is the 250th year anniversary of the beginning of our country,” Mayor Sanchez said.“We've had differences, but we've always been able to come together and work towards the future of the country, and especially here in Oceanside.”