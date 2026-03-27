Power restored after outage impacts thousands in North San Diego County

(KGTV) — A power outage affecting tens of thousands of residents swept through North County Thursday night, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.

The company said the areas impacted stretched from Cardiff to Carlsbad.

In total, the outage affected more than 44,000 customers in Carlsbad, Cardiff, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe, and several other communities. Additionally, over 13,000 customers were without power in the Escondido area.

By 8:45 p.m., power had been restored.

SDG&E

At this time, the reason for the outage is unknown. Click here for the latest information on the outage.