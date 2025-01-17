Watch Now
Suspect in alleged road-rage slaying in Oceanside jailed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An ex-con was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at an Oceanside intersection this week in a fit of road rage, authorities reported Friday.

Pele Fuifui, 51, was taken into custody in Orange County on Thursday for allegedly gunning down 34-year-old Justin Bazan of Vista at College Boulevard and Olive Drive about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a road-rage incident," OPD Detective Sgt. Dave Estrada said Friday.

Fuifui, who was paroled in 2019 after serving 23 years in prison for a San Diego homicide, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

