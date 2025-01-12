Suspect at large in fatal Oceanside shooting, police say

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Oceanside today, and the suspect is at large, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of a gunshot victim at the intersection of College Boulevard and Olive Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police officials said that the victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Det. Ryan Malone at 760-435-4537 or leave an anonymous tip at 760-435-4730.

