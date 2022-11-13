Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said it happened around 5:45 p.m. when the man on

a Harley Davison motorcycle was riding northbound on South Mission Road. A driver in a black Toyota T-100 pickup truck heading westbound on La Canada Road pulled into the intersection and collided with the motorcycle.

The impact pushed the motorcycle into the southbound lane of South Mission Road, where it collided with a grey Model S Tesla. CHP said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The truck driver drove away from the scene.

At about 6:30 p.m., Francisco Esteban Rodas, 33, of Fallbrook, was arrested at his home on suspicion of felony driving under the influence (DUI) and felony hit and run. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call CHP at 760-643-3400.