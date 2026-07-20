Spain wins World Cup final 1-0; Escondido fans gather to watch historic match

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Spain is the World Cup champion after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final, scoring the only goal of the match in the 106th minute. It is Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup trophy.

Locals gathered at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in Escondido Sunday to watch Argentina and Spain go head to head for the World Cup final. The pizzeria was packed — and divided — for the biggest match in sports, with eyes glued to television screens on every wall.

Herminio Ramos, an Escondido native, said he has followed the World Cup his entire life.

"I follow it ever since I was a little kid. I follow it ever since Mexico's been in the World Cup. I, I follow it, especially the big European teams. I'm a big Barcelona fan, and yeah, I've been watching the World Cup since I was little. Yeah, it's very exciting," Ramos said.

Even fans with divided loyalties found themselves caught up in the moment. Ramos said he is a fan of Argentinian star Lionel Messi, but was rooting for Spain.

"I'm a big Messi fan. That being said, I want Spain to win though," Ramos said.

Marcelo Ortiz, an Argentinian native who moved to the United States 10 years ago, was among those watching intently as the Argentinian goalie blocked Spain's attempts — until the very end when Spain finally scored its winning goal.

"The special day for Argentina here is in the World Cup in the United States. It is amazing," Ortiz said.

"It's amazing. Yeah, it's amazing. It's the number one. It's the best of the best," Ortiz said.

Ramos said watch parties like this one are proof that soccer brings people together, no matter where fans are from.

"You know, it doesn't matter if you're different other country. It doesn't matter if you're from Mexico, USA, Canada, Everybody just comes together and enjoys to watch the game, a beautiful game," Ramos said.

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