Seniors beat the heat at Escondido Community Center as temperatures near 100 degrees

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Seniors in Escondido are finding relief from the heat at the Park Avenue Community Center, one of two cooling centers in the city offering a free, air-conditioned space for residents to escape rising temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Friday, warning that temperatures would reach up to 97 degrees in San Diego County coastal areas and valleys. The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services recommends staying inside or in shaded areas during the heat.

For many seniors, the center is more than just a place to cool down. Billiards is a popular activity, drawing regulars like Pedro Ramos, who enjoys squaring off against his friend Bruce Ubben.

"This is my favorite…my favorite game," Ramos said.

Ubben said the experience is about more than competition.

"You know, uh, that's very, very rewarding. It isn't always about winning or losing it's, it's, uh, you know, performing to your best capability just be inside like we've been talking about," Ubben said.

Staff at the center say the cooling center serves a dual purpose — providing relief from the heat while also keeping seniors socially connected.

"It gives them a place again to cool down and they don't have to worry about their bill, you know, running their AC if they even have AC in the building, um, but also that piece about, you know, getting, getting to, to be engaged with one another so they're not isolated," Annabel Jamison, the community services supervisor for the City of Escondido, said.

Estela Parra said she does not have air conditioning at home, so she comes to the center to play cards with friends and take advantage of everything it has to offer.

"I love dancing too, and sometimes over here dancing, and I watch movies, and there's popcorn, and again there's bingo, and there is a lot of stuff," Parra said.

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