SDSO released bodycam video following Fallbrook deputy-involved shooting

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera video following a deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook last Friday.

The incident began Friday morning just after 1 a.m. when the department received a call from a woman who said her husband “was despondent and threatening suicide” at their home on the 4900 block of White Lilac Road.

“As deputies drove to the call, the female reported the male had another firearm and locked himself in a bedroom. She additionally reported there were children in the residence,” the department said.

After arriving, deputies were gathering information when the man came out from behind the home armed with a rifle.

RELATED: Suspect identified in Fallbrook deputy-involved shooting

“Both deputies began to give the male commands. However, the male continued to advance towards the deputies and his wife as he pointed the rifle towards them,” the department said. “At this point, one deputy fired his department issued rifle multiple times, striking the suspect in the leg and lower body.

The man, identified as Jorge Alberto, 41, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries before being arrested for brandishing a firearm in the presence of a police officer and spousal abuse.

The deputy involved in the shooting was also identified as Evan McCormick, a 15-year veteran of the department.

San Diego Police are handling the investigation.

Watch the video in the player below:

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you need to talk to someone, reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.This national network of local crisis centers provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.