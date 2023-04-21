Fallbrook deputy-involved shooting under investigation

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) – A deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook that resulted in one person being hospitalized is under investigation Friday morning.

San Diego Police Department investigators said the incident was reported on White Lilac Road, near Kendall Farms, sometime after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the area due to a man believed to be suicidal.

While details were not immediately clear on how the incident unfolded, SDPD investigators stated responding deputies made contact with the man and then one of the deputies fired multiple times at the man as he was armed with a rifle.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not known as of 6:45 a.m.

ABC 10News learned the responding deputies were not hurt in the incident.

Because the shooting involved a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy, SDPD is handling the investigation per county protocol.