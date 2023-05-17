SDCSD releases bodycam video of deputy-involved shooting in Vista church

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released bodycam video of the deputy-involved shooting in Vista on May 7.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Iglesia Ni Cristo, located at 1418 Calle Jules, after receiving a report of a man holding a gun to his head. Deputies tried to get the 77-year-old man to lower the weapon, but he ignored their commands and walked towards the deputies in the parking lot, according to SDPD.

That's when SDCSD Deputy Justin Williams shot the man in the leg once, causing him to drop the gun, SDPD's press release says. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police say.

The San Diego Police Department has reviewed and approved the release of the bodycam video while the investigation continues. This adds a layer of transparency to ensure that no agencies investigate their own shooting incidents.

The San Diego District Attorney's Office will review SDPD's investigation, while the County's Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) also reviews the incident and will provide appropriate recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney's Office are monitoring the investigation.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This video is violent in nature and is not suitable for all viewers.