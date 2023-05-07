Authorities respond to deputy-involved shooting at a Vista church

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at a church in Vista.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it received a report around 12:30 p.m. about an armed subject entering Iglesia Ni Cristo in the 1400 block of Calle Jules.

The sheriff's department confirmed to ABC 10News that a deputy fired their weapon at the person, and they were taken to the hospital.

However, the department did not provide exact details about how the shooting unfolded. ABC 10News is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot.

This is a developing story. 10News has sent a reporter to the area and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.