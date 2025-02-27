Scripps Ranch Pride fence once again target of vandalism, police investigate as hate crime

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego law enforcement and county Crime Stoppers officials Thursday were seeking the public's help in finding three suspects in connection with a hate crime and vandalism in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood earlier this month.

Just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 14, three people arrived on foot at a residence in Scripps Ranch, according to the San Diego Police Department. Using spray paint, they wrote anti-LGBTQ slurs on the home's fence, which is painted in LGBTQ flag colors.

Police said a yard sign that read, "Hate Has No Home Here" in front of the fence was taken and moved down the street, but a neighbor later recovered it. Cameras on the property showed footage of the suspects, and one of them removed and stole it. The victim "has been the target of numerous previous cases targeting her fence."

The suspects were last seen fleeing north of Semillon Boulevard. They appear to be males in their late teens or early 20s, wearing dark clothing, police said. One suspect wore glasses and a pair of athletic shoes, possibly Nike Free Run. A video of the suspects is available here and below.

In partnership with the San Diego GLBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity or location may call the SDPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 619-531-2331 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Information on sending a web or mobile app tip is available here.

ABC 10News has repeatedly spoken to the owner of the fence, Brittany Fuller, about the vandalism over the years. She estimates there have been more than 20 incidents at this point.

"There is hope, but it is frustrating, and it does make me very sad that people have the time and the energy to spread hate, and I will continue to spread love regardless," said Fuller.

Crime Stoppers A glimpse of one of the suspect's shoes in the Feb. 14 vandalism incident of a Pride fence in Scripps Ranch.

