San Marcos outpaces neighboring cities in meeting state housing mandates

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — San Marcos is meeting its state housing goals faster than its North County neighbors, standing out as a city successfully building new places to live in San Diego County.

Lawmakers have told cities they need to address housing, which is one of the state's biggest challenges. There are 18 cities throughout the county that have state mandates to build housing by 2029.

In San Marcos, the mandate is a little more than 3,000 total units. Right now, the city is almost done with its goal, having permitted a little more than 2,700 units.

In comparison, neighboring Escondido is struggling to make strides toward its goal. Escondido permitted a little less than 25% of its state mandate, according to a March report from the city.

One of the newest developments making San Marcos stand out is 222 North City. The building is the newest addition to the city's skyline. Last week, ABC 10News introduced you to the developer.

"222 North City is really the crown jewel and the newest product to be released within the North City project," Darren Levitt, the developer for the complex, said.

North City is an area meant to bring people together like a downtown, and it is also an area that attracts developers.

"We don't build the housing. It's actually creating the environment for development," San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said.

Jones said the city's priority is to create housing for its residents.

"You must have the housing, uh, for everyone, and you know I've really focused on that and investing in people," Jones said.

Jones said San Marcos is leading the way and supporting residents in their goals of homeownership.

"We have condominiums for sale, but we also have that, uh, you know, the higher-end homes, and then we also have the affordable housing for a good, well-functioning community," Jones said.

"The ultimate goal, if, uh, someone, uh, it works hard and can actually achieve the right income, is to be able to own a home, that's the American dream," Jones said.

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