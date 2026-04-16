San Marcos man drowns in the Colorado River during his birthday boating trip

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A 26-year-old San Marcos man drowned in the Colorado River in Arizona after jumping into the water to retrieve a hat during a birthday fishing trip.

Kris Logan was celebrating his birthday late Monday morning on a pontoon boat with five other people near the Arizona-Nevada border in Bullhead City, Arizona. The group stopped to fish, and Kris Logan was at the wheel when a gust of wind blew off his favorite fishing hat.

"I was like, ‘I'll buy you another hat, don't jump in.’ Right after that, he jumped in. I looked back and didn't see him anymore. My heart just dropped," said Brooke Twyman, a friend who was on the boat.

Although Logan was a strong swimmer, the river's current was strong. Dive teams recovered his body about an hour later.

Loved ones are now mourning the loss and urging others to practice water safety. Family members delivered an emotional message today regarding boating and life vests.

"In shock, disbelief. I’m broken," said Linda Logan, Logan’s mother.

"He was my everything. He was my life," said a tearful Ralynn Donnarumma, his partner of 7 years. "I’m not okay with waking up in the morning and him not being here. I’m not okay with going to bed and him not being here.

Linda Logan described her son as a loving goofball who loved family, photography, and animals. During his youth, he was a nationally recognized Akita handler.

"He loved boats and being near the water. It was his happy place," Linda Logan said.

Donnarumma said he was caring, funny, and excited about his future. He worked as a pool technician and was preparing to start his own pool business.

Before the incident, Kris Logan spoke with his mother and girlfriend on the phone and promised he would wear a life jacket.

"He did promise me he would be safe, wear a vest. That’s what hurts the most is he didn’t… Please, please, please, be safe. Please wear a life vest," Linda Logan said.

"Wear your damn life jacket. It will save your life. I’m mad that he didn’t. He knew better," Donnarumma said.

Loved ones started an online petition calling for measures in Bullhead City to make life jackets mandatory in high-risk areas.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Logan’s family with funeral and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

