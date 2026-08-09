San Marcos heat doesn't stop locals from enjoying bakeries and local businesses

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Rising temperatures in North County aren't keeping people away from San Marcos shops and restaurants.

Christophe Rull has owned Christophe Rull Patisserie — a French bakery in San Marcos — for almost a year. Even on hot days, customers are enjoying his baked goods outside.

"As you can see, there is nobody inside and everybody enjoys the heat of San Diego, but we have these beautiful awnings that kind of create some sort of a cool environment, a little bit of breeze as you can feel," Rull said.

Leaders with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce say locals should take advantage of air conditioning while enjoying the city's shops and restaurants.

"Get out and support those local businesses. Enjoy, let them pay the air conditioning bills and enjoy and really support local businesses," Rick Rungaitis said.

The chamber says it's important that businesses make sure customers are comfortable in the heat.

"Air conditioning bills might be a little higher when the heat comes out, but just making sure that you know more about the people. As far as taking care of, especially the elderly and of course the animals and pets," Rungaitis said.

Rull says the heat doesn't stop customers from enjoying his bakery.

"It's summertime. We are next to Cal State University San Marcos right in the heart of North City, and I think the heat doesn't refrain people to come and enjoy their iced latte in the morning and we're offering coffee, but the good thing is we can offer iced coffee and the majority lately has been iced coffee," Rull said.

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