San Marcos family mourns death of 20 year old stabbing victim

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) -- A San Marcos family is grieving the death of their 20-year-old son, who was stabbed while walking the family dog. They said Aris Keshishian may be gone physically, but his loving soul will live on.

Never in a million years did anyone think a vicious murder would occur in a peaceful San Marcos gated community. But the Keshishians are living with it.

"He was the most wonderful and loving son anyone could ask for," mother Guyaneh Keshishian wept.

On August 15, 2021, 20-year-old Aris Keshishian was on an evening walk with his beloved puppy, Truffle. But when his older sister Adrineh found the dog alone on their doorstep, she knew something was wrong. Seconds later, they found Aris slumped over in a neighbor's driveway.

"I remember just Aris taking his last breath in my arms," Adrineh Keshishian said.

Investigators said Aris was stabbed 46 times by his elementary school classmate, Kellon Razdan. As far as they knew, the family said Aris did not consider him a friend since the fourth grade when the two went their separate ways.

"His last words to that witness who was with him was 'Tell my mom I love her,'" Adrineh said.

Since his death, the family said Truffle had not been himself, still waiting for Aris by his bedroom.

"He was everywhere where Aris was. He's like a lost kid who can't find his place," father Henrik Keshishian said.

Despite the horrific circumstances, the Keshishians are finding solace by sharing their beautiful memories of Aris.

"His cousins, sometimes they joked around that he was a Mama's Boy, and he said, 'I don't mind that at all. I am,' Proudly," Henrik said.

He was a basketball lover, a gentle old soul, a wordsmith who always sent comforting text messages to the ones he loved.

Adrineh read a message Aris recently sent her when confiding in him. "Remember God does things for a reason," Aris wrote. "When the time is right you will find what you were looking for. In the meantime live your life and appreciate the little things."

And it's those little things they will hold onto, to remember the young man gone too soon.

"He was the missing puzzle piece in everyone's life," Adrineh said. "And I think that's what gentleness and kindness does because everybody needs that in their life."

Razdan has been charged with first-degree murder. He will appear in court on October 13, 2021.

The Keshishian family has set up a gofundme to help with funeral and legal expenses.