Suspect jailed in fatal San Marcos stabbing

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 17, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was behind bars Tuesday in connection with a fatal weekend stabbing in San Marcos.

Kellon Talib Razdan, 20, was booked Monday morning on suspicion of murdering Aris Keshishian, also 20, the previous day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault found Keshishian mortally wounded at a home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Lt. David Gilmore said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the slaying and details about the relationship, if any, between Razdan and Keshishian have not been made public.

Razdan was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

