San Elijo Hills neighbors use grants to replace wood fences with fire-resistant steel

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Neighbors in San Elijo Hills are partnering together to replace their wood fences with fireproof steel fencing, using grant money from the Fire Safe Council.

Dan Doe, a San Elijo Hills resident, replaced his old wooden fence with a new steel one — a fire-resistant material designed to protect his home in an emergency.

"My next-door neighbor found out about the grant to replace our fence, and our fences were in need of replacement, and so it really worked out well for us," Doe said.

Doe has lived in San Elijo Hills for more than a decade and experienced the 2014 Cocos Fire.

"We were here for the Cocos Fire, and we were evacuated. The whole neighborhood was evacuated and it was scary," Doe said.

Just this past Monday, another scare — thankfully just that. A small fire in San Marcos was quickly put out.

Doe and his 3 neighbors used grants from the San Elijo Hills Fire Safe Council for the improvements. Each homeowner received $500 specifically for steel fences.

"We were in need of a new fence and then the grant was specific to new fencing and replacing old wood fencing with fireproof fencing, so we chose steel fencing and it worked out great," Doe said.

Lindsey Smith, president of the San Elijo Hills Fire Safe Council, said the steel fence is another step toward safety.

"So the more that you can harden your home to be prepared so that if for some reason you can't evacuate and you do have to shelter in place, that you're in a space that allows you to do that," Smith said.

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