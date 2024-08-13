San Dieguito Union High School District sends reminder to students about e-bike safety

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - As the first day of school rolled around Tuesday for the San Dieguito Union High School District, students are opting for the wheels on the e-bike over the bus for transportation. District leaders say students are now required to take a safety course if they want to ride a bike or e-bike to and from campus.

“It’s not just about rule following, it’s about keeping you safe for the general good,” says Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs.

Friedrichs says the school saw a spike in riders following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to COVID, we had about 30 bikes on campus and after that we saw upwards 200," she says.

Safety is a top priority for the the educator after the community experienced a loss a couple of years ago.

“It's near and dear to my heart,” says Friedrichs. “One of my older son's friends passed away on an E-bike here in Encinitas. Since then, it's been on the forefront of my mind and our families, just to ensure that our kids are riding safe.”

Last school year, the San Dieguito Union High School District implemented the new rule that all students are now required to take a safety course if they want to ride a bike to school. Once the students have completed the course, a tag will be placed on the bike to let school leaders know that they have gone through the process.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Staffieri says she understands why e-bikes have become so popular among students and families. She even started riding her bike to work in June.

The district leader also points out that she has taken a safety course and tries to shows students what it means to be safe while riding.

“I’m trying to say it with modeling through actions,” says Staffieri. “If you're riding your bike to school, you can never be too safe. Make sure you wear your helmet, make sure it's properly fitted and buckled. When possible, wear bright clothing.”

Friedrichs says they have staff making sure students are following the rules each day before leaving campus.

There are free courses offered on each campus, as well as through the City of Encinitas, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Solana Beach.

