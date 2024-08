San Dieguito Union High School District ebike resources

Posted

Various ebike safety resources/classes are available for students in the San Dieguito Union High School District. San Diego Bike Coalition: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/home/showpublisheddocument/14143/638473053096800129 City of Oceanside Bicycle Safety Education Course: https://www.oceansidepolice.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1030/12647?npage=2&toggle=allpast City of Carlsbad Bike/E-Bike Safety Course Registration: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/police/community-information/bike-safety-course City of Encinitas: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/public-safety/law-enforcement/electric-bikes Solana Beach ebike safety: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/all-about-e-bikes-solana-beach-virtual Rise 360 Electric Bicycle Safety and Training: https://rise.articulate.com/share/yB3Hip8AYzOGdY0dqnd42mQ3k0c6Jza1#/ Oak Crest Middle School E-Bike Parent Authorization/Tag Application 24/25 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc1ExIExNuKOOWksJFFT_U81VnPGD7siNsZR4GyqgNkx0Td_A/viewform Oak Crest Middle School Ebike Safety Course & Certification (PedalAce): https://www.pedalace.com/ocms SDUHSD

