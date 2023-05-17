San Diego Fire-Rescue identifies captain killed in motorcycle crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has identified the captain killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

According to the department, Captain Derrin Austin, a 32-year veteran of the department, died in the May 14 crash.

The department said Derrin joined in October of 1990 and was promoted to captain in 2002. His most recent assignment was at the San Diego International Airport Fire Station.

His previous assignments include station 12 in Lincoln Park, station 32 in Paradise Hills, the Training Division, the dispatch center and the HAZMAT team.

“He very proudly served his country as a Navy Seabee reservist for nearly 30 years. Derrin was known as a devoted friend and colleague – a man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” the department said.

“One of his Navy colleagues says Derrin valued those he supervised and provided mentorship as well as making sure they had what they needed to be successful at work. He was equally devoted to his fellow firefighters and truly enjoyed representing SDFD with pride and excellence.’

