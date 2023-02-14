San Diego County Sheriff: Victim, rifle used in Fallbrook shooting identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified an elderly man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in a shooting in North San Diego County last week, as well as the rifle that was used.

Francisco Hernandez Mireles, 69, was found dead inside a barn near a nursery in the 3100 block of Reche Road in Fallbrook.

Deputies say they received a call around 2:44 p.m. about a shooting in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man outside of a barn on the property with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and they were expected to survive.

SDSO says as they continued to search the area, they found Mireles' body in the barn, and they also found the suspected gunman, 75-year-old Enrique Barajas Gutierrez.

Guiterrez was arrested and taken to the Fallbrook Sheriff's Station without incident. Homicide detectives are still working on figuring out the relationship between Gutierrez and the victims.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the firearm used in the fatal shooting was a .22 caliber rifle. The shooting is still under investigation.