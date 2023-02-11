Man in custody after shooting in Fallbrook leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 2:44 p.m. about a shooting in the 3100 block of Reche Road in Fallbrook.

When they arrived at the scene, they found at least a man and a woman who were shot. Deputies say one of the victims was pronounced dead.

SDSO did not specify the gender of the third victim. There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

Reche Road is closed between Old Highway 395 and Gird Road due to the crime scene still being active. Civilians are being asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.