Rising gas prices squeeze small business budgets in North County

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Rising gas prices are squeezing the wallets of small businesses throughout North County, and some food truck owners say they are bearing the brunt of higher fuel costs.

At Puras Papas food truck in San Marcos, co-owner Victoria Guerra says the financial pressure is real — but she is determined to keep menu prices steady for now.

"These gas prices are crazy, and I think we're all kind of feeling it and so I think it's important as a business owner to kind of. And the consumer at other businesses to just kind of realize that everyone who eats out, it's a privilege," Guerra said.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in San Diego is $6.21 per gallon. One month ago, the price was $5.69, and one year ago it was $4.79.

Guerra says gas costs for her food truck have risen by 10 to 15% compared to last year, with much of that expense driven by a generator the truck runs throughout the day.

"It doesn't seem like a lot, but in the 1st 6 months of the year it did add up to quite a bit of money. This one runs a generator all day, so that's where this main gas expense comes from. It does affect us a good amount because we're a small business, but we also know that for the customer other costs are increasing, so I don't want to have that reflect in our pricing quite yet," Guerra said.

For now, Guerra says keeping customers coming back matters more than passing costs along.

"And I don't want it to be such a burden to come and have your favorite food. I do want people to continue to stop by," Guerra said.

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